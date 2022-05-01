Zeman, Di Natale, Juve U23, Padova and Reggiana trying again: who goes up?

Pietro Scognamiglio

Almost a month and a half of matches, from today to June 12, to decide who will reach the already promoted Südtirol, Modena and Padua in B. The great ball of the playoffs begins, a funnel in which 28 teams enter – the formula, since 2017, has been super inclusive – but only one will reach the goal. The runners-up of the three groups (Padua, Reggiana and Catanzaro) will be the last to enter the scene, benefiting from the league placement and the more recent tradition: in recent years, promotion has almost always been their thing, making the weight of the head count. standard. A year ago it was Alessandria who won the final against Padova, who after 12 months tried again by recharging their batteries in the French retreat in Lens. Reggiana instead won them two years ago. But beware of surprises: in 2018 Cosenza won promotion (in the final against Siena) climbing from fifth position in group C. An exception. Together with the less striking one of Pisa, which in 2019 went to B starting from third place in group A (together with Trapani, second in the South, because that year there were two promotions).

First rounds – The first two steps are internal to the groups: this afternoon the teams classified from fifth to tenth place in groups B and C play it; in group A – that of the finalists of the Italian Cup, Padua and Südtirol – space also for the eleventh, with Renate promoted to the national stage. At the end of the 90 minutes, without overtime, two out of three results to the advantage of those who play at home by virtue of the best placement. Field factor in favor in important squares: Zeman’s Foggia, at Zaccheria, will be pushed by over 6 thousand spectators (despite the disqualified North curve) against Turris. The Ancona Matelica of the top scorer Rolfini (against Olbia) and Pescara, who hoped to place themselves better and will start from the intersection of the Adriatic with the Carrarese of Totò Di Natale, also make their debut at home. Juventus U23 is also immediately on the field, in the third playoff of its fresh history. In Alessandria, the base camp of the bianconeri, it will be the starlet Soulé – the Argentine national – who will show the way against Piacenza. Two Cinderellas will also be attending the dance: the first time for the freshman Monterosi and for Picerno, centers that put together just over 10 thousand inhabitants. The 9 qualified players return to the field on Wednesday for the second round, where Triestina (A), Entella (B) and Avellino (C) will enter. The formula is the same and – within four days – will put 15 of the 28 participants out of the game. See also Sofia Goggia: "Old me? I'm not giving up a cabbage. Mattarella? I know what I'll tell him"

Sprint with the Var – From 8 May the territorial boundaries will be demolished with the national phase and the challenges on the distance of 180 ‘: inside the first step the third classified (Feralpisalò, Cesena and Palermo) plus the Renate. On the 17th and 21st – in what will essentially be the quarter-finals – it will be up to the second ones. From 25 May the Final Four, which does not have a venue but provides a round trip for both the semifinals and the final. The Var will make its debut in the last six games, for the first time in Lega Pro. One step away from the finish line, you will already breathe the air of Serie B.

Here is the scoreboard and format of the Serie C playoffs and playouts.

Playoffs (Groups) – First round, 1 May 2022 (dry matches, at the end of the 90 ‘the best classified passes).

Group A: Lecco-Pro Patria (6th vs 11th); Pro Vercelli-Pergolettese (7a vs 10a); Juventus U23-Piacenza (8a vs 11a) See also Südtirol and Bari win again and consolidate the top, ok Padua and Catanzaro

Group B: Pescara-Carrarese (5th vs 10th); Ancona Matelica-Olbia (6a vs 9a); Gubbio-Lucchese (7a vs 8a)

Group C: Monopoli-Picerno (5th vs 10th); Francavilla-Monterosi (6a vs 9a); Foggia-Turris (7a vs 8a)

Second round, 4 May 2022 (dry matches, at the end of the 90 ‘the best classified passes). They play 4 teams per group.

Group A: Triestina (5a) – Worst qualified of the winners in the first round in group A. In the other match, the remaining two match at the home of the best placed

Group B: Entella (4a) – Worst qualified of the winners in the first round in group A. In the other match, the remaining two are paired at the home of the best placed

Group C: Avellino (4a) – Worst qualified of the winners in the first round in group A. In the other match, the remaining two match at the home of the best placed

Playoffs (National stage) – See also Boutron speaks for the first time: "My legs are safe" First round, 8 and 12 May (home and away, in case of a tie after 180 ‘the top seeds pass *) Participants: the six coming from the group stage and the three third classified: Feralpisalò, Cesena, Palermo, Renate in place of Padova, group A, winner of the Italian Cup Serie C)

* seeded in the draw play the return home: the three thirds, Renate, the best placed among those coming from the group stage.

Second round, 17 and 21 May (home and away, in case of a tie after 180 ‘the seeded * pass)

Participants: the five from the first national round, the three runners-up: Padua, Reggiana, Catanzaro

* seeded in the draw play the return home: the three runners-up and the best placed from the previous round

Playoffs (Final Four) – Round trip semifinals, May 25th and 29th Round trip final, June 5th and 12th. Full draw between the four winners of the second round of the national phase. In the event of a tie after 180 ‘, the goal difference in the two games counts. In the event of a further tie, extra time and any penalties.

Playout – Round trip (7-14 May), return home of the best placed. In case of a tie after 180 ‘, the goal difference counts. In the event of a further tie, the best placed is saved.

Group A: Giana-Trento (19th vs 16th); Seregno-Pro Sesto (18a vs 17a).

Group B: Imolese-Viterbese (19th vs 16th); Fermana-Pistoiese (18a vs 17a).

Group C: Paganese-Fidelis Andria (18a vs 17a)