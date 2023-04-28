Serie C, investigation underway on the Pergolettese-Triestina match for possible sporting offense

Another case agitates the end of Serie C: the Federal Prosecutor’s Office, in fact, has opened a file on Pergolettese-Triestina, the challenge of the last day of group A which on the pitch had not only an excited epilogue, but also a pre-match all to be clarified.

Before the game, if not even the day before the match, some players of the home team would have been approached by third parties intending to affect the result. The players themselves immediately informed their managers, who thus presented a complaint to the prosecutor: “If we have doubts we say it” said the general manager of the Lombard club Cesare Fogliazza.

From here the investigation started to try to understand if there was a real attempt to alter The result Or if it was a misunderstanding. But the very end of the match did nothing but fuel the doubts: the result was still at 0-0 with the Trieste at that point they were directly relegated due to the simultaneous victory of Piacenza: when, 7′ from the end, the Pergolettese took the lead and the situation seemed clear, instead with a backlash Triestina managed first to equalize (88′) and then to score the winning goal (95′) which allowed them to avoid direct relegation (remained at Piacenza) remaining in the playout area.

The Prosecutor’s Office of the Football Federation is investigating, and will then evaluate whether to proceed with the referral or to file.

