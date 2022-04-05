Big news in Lega Pro . Starting with this season’s playoff semifinals, even the Series C will benefit from the help of Var . This was announced by the president of Lega Pro , Francesco Ghirelli , during the Lega Pro Assembly, during which Simone Pieracci was elected to the Board of Auditors and Fabio Massimo Conti della Fermana and Mauro Jacket from Trento to the Board of Directors. Below are the statements issued by the number one of the third Italian football division.

“Finally we too will be able to count on the use of the Var. It was our goal and these first 6 experimental matches will help us, because we hope to have it for the whole championship.” In the semifinals and finals, in fact, in the cabin direction of the Var there will be referees of series A and B waiting for those of Can C to then take specific courses to have the necessary training on how to use the Var. We thank the president of the FIGC Gabriele Gravina and the president of The Hague Alfredo Trentalange for their support and sharing of this project. We will work on training and to see what to do in the next championship “.