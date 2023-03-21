Piacenza-Lecco, the attacker Bunino pees before entering the field. The referee expels him

Lecco’s centre-forward Cristian Bunino was expelled by the referee for peeing before entering the Garilli pitch in Sunday’s match in the Serie C championship (group A) against Piacenza. The incident occurred in the 76th minute when the attacker was finishing his warm-up: at a certain point he moved away towards the Curva Sud fence, then went towards the grates, where he was more hidden.

Serie C: Bunino pees on the sidelines and is expelled. Coach Foschi: “I was hoping the trio would use common sense”

But the linesman Marco Cerilli from Latina noticed the scene, called the attention of the referee Simone Gallipò from Florence who raised the red card. After the match, coach Foschi explained: “It’s the regulation and it must be applied. But I was hoping that the triad would use common sense because they didn’t offend anyone, no one saw it. I was hoping for a yellow card, but the referee didn’t make a mistake. And Bunino? Neither. In my opinion, he didn’t even know it…”

READ ALSO

Subscribe to the newsletter

