Entella achieves its first victory in the championship and finds its smile again. And it does so precisely on the occasion of the Smile Match. In fact, today’s match against Olbia had a solidarity value in favor of the non-profit organization Un Dentista per Amico of Arkè. The Biancocelesti beat Olbia at the Comunale 3-1. A rounded but not obvious victory. At the end of the match, Mister Gallo spoke of a great success and thanked the president for his position.



