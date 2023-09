Entella presented the new coach Fabio Gallo who took over from the sacked Gennaro Volpe. «I found a group that has technical, tactical and moral values; we have to find that something to change the trend” said Gallo. DS Matteo Superbi was keen to point out that «the affection for Gennaro Volpe and the gratitude for what he gave to Entella remains unchanged».

