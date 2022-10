c series

Gaston Ramirez, Uruguayan ex Sampdoria, Bologna, Soutampthon, Penarol … is back on the pitch with Virtus Entella, a team with which he had been training for about a month. In today’s home game, he entered the 82nd with the team down 2-1 and helped to overturn the result and lead the Chiavari to victory. «I’m happy for the debut, for a player returning to play is always nice. I found a fantastic environment ».



00:38