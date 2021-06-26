Botafogo defeated Altos 2-0, last Friday (25th) at the Almeidão stadium, in João Pessoa, for the 5th round of Group A of the C Series of the Brazilian Championship. With the victory, Belo reached eight points and climbed six positions in the table, taking the lead in the bracket. Altos is the 3rd place with seven points.

Deserved victory, renewed morale. We stand firm, family! Game by game, giving our best, we know where we can go!#MajordaParaíba #ForOurDream pic.twitter.com/iHZzLmCf8S — Botafogo-PB (@BotafogoPB) June 26, 2021

In search of their first victory at home, Botafogo went for it with everything right at the beginning of the game. At two minutes, Gabriel Araújo crossed and Gabriel Yanno headed into the goal, which Mondragon saved. But, in the next minute, he could not stop the opponent’s attack. Welton entered the area at speed, dribbled the defenders and sent the angle to open the score.

At 17, Belo continued to press. Goalkeeper Mondragon ended up getting tangled up with the ball, Welton took control and passed it to Luã Lúcio, who was knocked down inside the area. Penalty Welton hit badly and the goalkeeper saved. At 36, João Pessoa’s team lost another great chance, when Luã Lúcio passed to Welton, who couldn’t reach the ball.

Even reducing the pace, the home team continued to dominate in the final stage. At 19, Welton invaded the area and passed to Juninho, who saw goalkeeper Mondragon step forward to avoid danger. At 22, Luã Lúcio only didn’t expand because defender Rafael Araújo saved almost inside the goal after Mondragon was beaten.

FIRST TIME IMAGES A great goal at the beginning, a wasted penalty and many chances for a goal created. Belo plays better than his opponent and imposes himself at Almeidão William Drovas#MajordaParaíba #ForOurDream pic.twitter.com/FX0UjU80FW — Botafogo-PB (@BotafogoPB) June 26, 2021

After losing so many chances, Belo was almost surprised at the end. On minute 41, Betinho did not reach the ball in the area. On the way back, Gean crossed and Juninho Arcanjo crashed and almost didn’t leave everything the same.

However, at 47, Luã Lúcio pulled a quick counterattack and found Marcos Aurélio, who hit for the partial defense of the opposing goalkeeper. Juba took advantage of the rebound and closed the score 2-0.

In the next round, Altos tries to recover playing at home against Floresta on Sunday (4). On Saturday (3), Botafogo will visit Tombense.

