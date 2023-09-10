Six matches on the Saturday programme, with Group B protagonists awaiting the big match on Sunday Perugia-Pescara. Tomorrow (Sunday 10 September) all the teams from group A will also take to the field, as well as 3 matches from group C (doors closed for Foggia-Giugliano). The second day will end with the four postponements on Monday, all in the South. Of note are the postponements to September 27th of Cesena-Spal and Juventus Next Gen-Recanatese (due to the international commitments of some players), in addition to the postponement to a date to be determined of Brindisi-Catania due to the unusability of the Iacovone stadium in Taranto. Here, in the meantime, is everything that happened.

group b

—

Carrarese takes the cover, forcefully overturning Arezzo (3-1): after Pattarello’s initial lead, well served by Settembrini, Dal Canto’s team responds with Di Gennaro, Capello (second goal in a row) and the trio of the newly entered Panico (with the hosts in 10, after the expulsion of Pattarello himself). Curiosity: in the second half, with the Arezzo shirt, debut in Serie C for Libor Kozak who has been missing from Italian football since 2019. Carrarese thus flies with full points together with Olbia – who won in Pesaro earlier – and Torres, protagonist of another comeback success against Rimini (2-1): Romagna ahead with Gigli, but Adama Diakite’s brace pushes the Sassari team up. Next Saturday, at the Nespoli, there will be a high-altitude derby between Olbia and Torres. The plot is also similar for Gubbio’s success in Ancona (2-1): everything happens at the start of the second half, with Paolucci giving the hosts the lead and the deadly one-two from Daniel Frey (son of Sebastien, uncertainty of the goalkeeper Perucchini) and Galeandro (on his debut as a starter, great header) to deliver the three points to Pierino Braglia’s team (in injury time, protests from Ancona who claimed a penalty). Lucchese also smiles, solid and ruthless: at the Marmi di Carrara stadium, temporary home of Sestri Levante, it ends 1-0 for Gorgone’s team thanks to a flash from the bench by Andrea Rizzo Pinna (the Ligurians complain on a couple of occasions , including the post hit by Captain Pane). Still narrow, Fermana beat Pontedera (1-0) with Montini’s debut goal in the 19th minute of the second half: just before falling behind, the Tuscans found themselves with 10 men due to Guidi’s double yellow.