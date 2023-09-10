Between overwhelming victories and postponements, here are the first results and the next appointments of the second round
Six matches on the Saturday programme, with Group B protagonists awaiting the big match on Sunday Perugia-Pescara. Tomorrow (Sunday 10 September) all the teams from group A will also take to the field, as well as 3 matches from group C (doors closed for Foggia-Giugliano). The second day will end with the four postponements on Monday, all in the South. Of note are the postponements to September 27th of Cesena-Spal and Juventus Next Gen-Recanatese (due to the international commitments of some players), in addition to the postponement to a date to be determined of Brindisi-Catania due to the unusability of the Iacovone stadium in Taranto. Here, in the meantime, is everything that happened.
group b
—
Carrarese takes the cover, forcefully overturning Arezzo (3-1): after Pattarello’s initial lead, well served by Settembrini, Dal Canto’s team responds with Di Gennaro, Capello (second goal in a row) and the trio of the newly entered Panico (with the hosts in 10, after the expulsion of Pattarello himself). Curiosity: in the second half, with the Arezzo shirt, debut in Serie C for Libor Kozak who has been missing from Italian football since 2019. Carrarese thus flies with full points together with Olbia – who won in Pesaro earlier – and Torres, protagonist of another comeback success against Rimini (2-1): Romagna ahead with Gigli, but Adama Diakite’s brace pushes the Sassari team up. Next Saturday, at the Nespoli, there will be a high-altitude derby between Olbia and Torres. The plot is also similar for Gubbio’s success in Ancona (2-1): everything happens at the start of the second half, with Paolucci giving the hosts the lead and the deadly one-two from Daniel Frey (son of Sebastien, uncertainty of the goalkeeper Perucchini) and Galeandro (on his debut as a starter, great header) to deliver the three points to Pierino Braglia’s team (in injury time, protests from Ancona who claimed a penalty). Lucchese also smiles, solid and ruthless: at the Marmi di Carrara stadium, temporary home of Sestri Levante, it ends 1-0 for Gorgone’s team thanks to a flash from the bench by Andrea Rizzo Pinna (the Ligurians complain on a couple of occasions , including the post hit by Captain Pane). Still narrow, Fermana beat Pontedera (1-0) with Montini’s debut goal in the 19th minute of the second half: just before falling behind, the Tuscans found themselves with 10 men due to Guidi’s double yellow.
group c
—
Draw (2-2) full of emotions and errors between Sorrento and Cerignola, match played in Potenza (temporary home for newly promoted Sorrento). The team from Campania allowed themselves to come back twice: in the first half Malcore’s penalty (third goal in two games) responded to the first lead, headed by the former Blondett. In the second half, the Rossoneri were still ahead with La Monica from distance (Cerignola’s Lithuanian goalkeeper, Krapikas, did poorly), before Tentardini’s final equalizer with a nice curling shot.
