





The 22nd round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship starts this Sunday (31), at 16:00 (Brasília time), with the duel between Vasco and Chapecoense, in São Januário, Rio de Janeiro. Rádio Nacional broadcasts the match live, with narration by André Luiz Mendes, comments by Waldir Luiz, reporting by Rafael Monteiro and duty by Wagner Gomes.

The teams live opposite moments in the competition. Cruzmaltino is the vice-leader of Serie B, with 38 points and comes from a 4-0 rout over CRB, in São Januário, which ended a three-game fast without victories. Gigante da Colina is under the command of interim Emílio Faro, who took over to replace the fired Maurício Souza.

With 23 points, Verdão do Oeste is close to the relegation zone. In the last round, he drew goalless with Grêmio at Arena Condá, in Chapecó (SC), playing most of the game with one more man. The score, curiously, helped the cariocas, who overtook the Tricolor gaucho and regained second place in the classification.

At Vasco, the expectation is for the debut of Alex Teixeira. The 32-year-old midfielder, trained at Cruzmaltino and who was without a club since the beginning of July, when he terminated with Besiktas (Turkey), was finally settled, after the Cariocas settled the financial dispute with former coach Ricardo Sá Pinto and the International Football Federation (Fifa) withdrawing the punishment that prevented the registration of new athletes (the so-called transfer ban).

The reinforcement will return to play for Vasco after 13 years. The last match was in 2009, for the last round of Série B. Despite the 2-0 defeat in Ipatinga (MG), for the home team, Gigante da Colina was champion of that edition of the championship and assured the return to the first division . Since 2010, the midfielder has played for Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) and Jiangsu Suning (China), in addition to Besiktas.

“[Alex Teixeira] he is a differentiated player and within his differentiated, he fits in any position. Let’s talk to do the right and calm thing, knowing that he is our differential”, analyzed Emílio Faro, in a press conference after the victory over CRB, last Thursday (28), without confirming if the player will start as a starter or reservation.

In addition to Alex Teixeira, another novelty available to the interim coach is midfielder Zé Gabriel, who was suspended in the last round. The side Riquelme, who tore the ligament of the knee, is the only absence. The probable lineup will have: Thiago Rodrigues; Léo Matos, Quintero, Anderson Conceição and Edmar; Yuri Lara, Andrey Santos and Nenê; Figueiredo, Gabriel Pec and Raniel.

At Chape, coach Marcelo Cabo has several problems to climb the team. The midfielder Marcelo Santos, with an injury to the adductor of the left thigh in the warm-up, is the new casualty delivered to the medical department – ​​which already includes defender Frazan, midfielder Pablo Oliveira, midfielders Betinho, Marcelo Freitas and Derek and striker Carlos Orejuela. . The side Maílton felt discomfort in the back of the right thigh in training last Friday (29) and it is doubtful.

In the midst of embezzlement, Verdão must work with Saulo; Ronei, Léo, Victor Ramos and Fernando; Luizinho, Mailton (Lima), Matheus Bianqui and Felipe Ferreira; Chrystian and Perotti.



