





Tombense remains undefeated as home team and Sampaio Corrêa remains unbeaten as a visitor in Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. This Friday (29), Carcará defeated Bolivia Querida by 3-0 at Estádio Soares de Azevedo, in Muriaé (MG), for the 21st round of the competition.

The miners provisionally took fifth place, with 32 points, five from Bahia, fourth place and last team in the classification zone for the 2023 Series. The team can be overtaken if Londrina wins the round. Maranhão are in eighth place, with 28 points, ahead of CRB (which has the same score) for having more victories, but they can fall in the table if Criciúma and Novorizontino win their respective commitments.

The net only swung in the second half. At two minutes, side Diego Ferreira crossed from the right and midfielder Rodrigo appeared in the area to open the scoring. Tombense expanded at 11, again in a move that started on the right, with Diego Ferreira. Shirt 2 put it in the area and striker Jean Lucas made the second of the hosts. In extra time, striker Ciel scored Carcará’s third, taking advantage of David’s cross, again on the right.

In the next round, Sampaio Corrêa will go to Brusque (SC) to face the home team at Estádio Augusto Bauer, at 19:00 (Brasília time) on Thursday (4). Tombense returns to the field only on another Saturday (6), at the same time, to face Cruzeiro at Mineirão, in Belo Horizonte.



