The eleven evaluated on the basis of statistics and the contribution provided to their team

This Top 11 is based on the statistical index which takes into account all the individual and team parameters of a player, his data related to his role and the impact on his performance. In practice, it allows you to evaluate a player’s performance based on his statistics and his importance in the team’s results in the various matches played.

Stefano Turati (2001 – Frosinone): goalkeeper with the most clean sheets (11) and the one with the fewest goals conceded (11), among those with more than 15 appearances

Niccolò Pierozzi (2001 – Reggina): no defender has been involved in more goals in this Serie B (4: 2 goals and 2 assists).

Andrea Papetti (2002 – Brescia): youngest Italian defender with at least 1000 minutes in this Serie B (1087).

Giorgio Cittadini (2002 – Modena): Italian U21 defender with most defensive clearances (48), defensive header clearances (26) and dribbling

succeeded (8) in this Serie B.

Paolo Gozzi (2001 – Cosenza): Italian U21 defender with the most tackles on average for 90 minutes (2.8) in this Serie B – min.10 matches.

Giovanni Fabbian (2003 – Reggina): no midfielder has scored more goals in this championship (5). Youngest player

with at least one goal and one assist in Serie B 2022/23.

Luca Belardinelli (2001 – Südtirol): youngest Italian midfielder with at least 2 assists in this Serie B.

Aldo Florenzi (2002 – Cosenza): youngest midfielder with at least 15 chances created and 10 shots in this Serie B.

Luca Moro (2001 – Frosinone): youngest Italian striker with more than 15 appearances in this Serie B (16 matches for him).

Nicholas Bonfanti (2002 – Modena): youngest striker with at least 3 goals in this Serie B (5 goals for him).

Riccardo Ciervo (2002 – Frosinone): Youngest striker with 10+ shots and 10+ chances created in this Serie B.

