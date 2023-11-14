Sensational: Serie B has reopened. Parma’s defeat at Lecco brings all their rivals closer to the top of a championship that is more open than ever: the Crociati remain in command, but see their advantage reduced to just two points. Let’s find out how the promotion odds change from Serie B to Serie A on the main betting sites.

SERIES B UPDATED PROMOTION ODDS

It is clear that the Parma however, it remains the big favorite for promotion: despite the two defeats in the last five matches, the promotion share of the Emilians remains between 1.12 of Sisal and 1.15 of Gazzabet and Planetwin365. On the launch pad there is the Venice by Paolo Vanoli, fresh from three consecutive victories and just two points behind Parma: the odds of the lagoon players fluctuate between 1.40 of Gazzabet, Planetwin365 and Snai and 1.50 of Sisal. Among the favorites there is also the Palermo by Eugenio Corini, despite the three defeats in the last four matches: the rosanero’s share rises but does not soar, stabilizing at 1.65 for Gazzabet, Sisal and Snai and at 1.60 for Planetwin365. He literally changed gear there too Cremonesewhich with Stroppa on the bench has risen to the top of the table: 2.25 the promotion share of the Grigiorossi on Snai and Gazzabet and 2.75 on Sisal.