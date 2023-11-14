The defeat of the Crusaders opens up new scenarios in terms of promotion: here are the updated odds after the results of the 13th matchday
Sensational: Serie B has reopened. Parma’s defeat at Lecco brings all their rivals closer to the top of a championship that is more open than ever: the Crociati remain in command, but see their advantage reduced to just two points. Let’s find out how the promotion odds change from Serie B to Serie A on the main betting sites.
SERIES B UPDATED PROMOTION ODDS
—
It is clear that the Parma however, it remains the big favorite for promotion: despite the two defeats in the last five matches, the promotion share of the Emilians remains between 1.12 of Sisal and 1.15 of Gazzabet and Planetwin365. On the launch pad there is the Venice by Paolo Vanoli, fresh from three consecutive victories and just two points behind Parma: the odds of the lagoon players fluctuate between 1.40 of Gazzabet, Planetwin365 and Snai and 1.50 of Sisal. Among the favorites there is also the Palermo by Eugenio Corini, despite the three defeats in the last four matches: the rosanero’s share rises but does not soar, stabilizing at 1.65 for Gazzabet, Sisal and Snai and at 1.60 for Planetwin365. He literally changed gear there too Cremonesewhich with Stroppa on the bench has risen to the top of the table: 2.25 the promotion share of the Grigiorossi on Snai and Gazzabet and 2.75 on Sisal.
POSSIBLE SURPRISES
—
The new course at home should also be carefully evaluated How: the arrival of Fabregas on the bench will certainly bring international appeal, but the promotion rate of the Larians remains above 4.50 for all operators. The Modena di Bianco is instead quoted at 3.50 by the main operators, while the Catanzaro it is on the board at 5.50 on Gazzabet and Snai, 5.00 on Planetwin365 and 6.00 on Sisal. The promotion of Bari of Pasquale Marino instead pays 9.00 on Planetwin365, 10.00 on Snai and Gazzabet and 12.00 on Sisal. Similar odds for the Cosenzawhich pays 10.00 with Gazzabet and Snai, but drops to 9.50 with Planetwin365 and 7.50 with Sisal.
November 14, 2023 (modified November 14, 2023 | 2:21 pm)
© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED
#Serie #odds #change #13th #matchday #longer #Parma