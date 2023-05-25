The federal prosecutor Giuseppe Chinè has opened proceedings on the goal of the final 3-2 scored in injury time by Perugia to Benevento in the Serie B match played last May 19th. It is hypothesized the sporting offense. The guests were already arithmetically relegated, while the hosts, to save themselves, needed to win, hoping that Brescia would lose in Palermo. Instead, the match in Sicily ended 2-2 and so Perugia also dropped to Serie C. The images of Dazn show the goal scored into an empty net by Christian Kouan after the sensational inattention of the Benevento defense.



00:28