For the Lega Serie B, the total revenue rises to 48.5 million euros, doubling. After Sky and Helbiz, package 2 (that of internet / mobile rights for the next three years) goes to the broadcaster that held the rights for the last 3 years

Not only Serie A. Dazn yesterday formalized the offer to broadcast all Serie B matches in streaming. On the last day of sale, the OTT platform therefore decided to come forward for package 2 (that of internet rights / mobile for the next three years), joining Sky and Helbiz.

Richer league – The news was made official by the Lega Serie B which with this latest membership reaches a revenue of 48.5 million euros, which effectively doubles the amount obtained in the last three years by Lega Serie B for the sale of audiovisual rights (24 million). . A figure that could further increase with packages reserved for free-to-air rights.

Satisfaction – Veronica Diquattro, Chief Customer & Innovation Officer of Dazn, said satisfied: “We are happy that Serie B will be on Dazn also for the next three years, continuing and consolidating a path that started last cycle with great success and satisfaction for both parties. “. And Mauro Balata, Lega Serie B president: “We started a journey with Dazn three years ago, having renewed it for a new three-year period testifies to how much mutual satisfaction has been for an innovative partnership that has guaranteed strong growth for both”.