A very interesting championship is about to begin, also because it is a showcase of talents on the launch pad. Let’s find out the profiles to follow
A series B show format is about to begin, a sort of Serie A-2, between large squares and rich properties. A championship that is confirmed, moreover, a showcase for young talents. We have selected the 10 to follow this season, applying a personal criterion: no later than 21 years of age.
#Serie #starts #tomorrow #Salvatore #Esposito #Moro #ten #baby #stars
Leave a Reply