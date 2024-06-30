Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 06/29/2024 – 23:20

With a goal in stoppage time, Sport snatched a 1-1 draw with Botafogo-SP, on Saturday night (29) at the Santa Cruz stadium, in Ribeirão Preto, in a match valid for the 13th round of Series B of the Brazilian Championship that was broadcast live from TV Brazil.

End of game in Ribeirão Preto. Zé Roberto converts the penalty and leaves everything the same, for the 13th round of the Brazilian Championship: Botafogo/SP 1×1 Sport. #LeãoNoBrasileirão pic.twitter.com/Tol2AR3LH4 — Sport Club do Recife (@sportrecife) June 29, 2024

Thanks to the point achieved away from home, Leão da Ilha do Retiro took 5th place in the standings with 20 points. The home team remains in 12th place, now with 17 points.

Botafogo-SP opened the scoring early, just 5 minutes into the first half, when Luciano Castán failed to clear the ball and gave midfielder Carlos Manuel the opportunity to control and chip the ball over goalkeeper Caíque França. The game remained the same until the 48th minute of the second half, when Sport equalized with a goal from striker Zé Roberto from a penalty kick.

Saulo Mineiro top scorer

In a match that was also broadcast by TV BrazilCeará beat Ituano 4-2 at Castelão. With this result, Vozão reached 8th place in the standings with 19 points. Galo de Itu remains in second-to-last place in the table with just eight points after the defeat.

Today he was inspired! With two goals in the first and second half, Saulo Mineiro scores his first hat-trick of the season. ⚽⚽⚽#CearaSC #BrazilianB2024 #EveryonePlaysTogether pic.twitter.com/S1jkKjq3J3 — Ceará Sporting Club (@CearaSC) June 30, 2024

The star of the match was striker Saulo Mineiro, who scored three times for Ceará, which also had a goal from Lourenço. Ituano scored with Richard and Vinícius Paiva.