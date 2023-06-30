Reggina has been excluded from the next Serie B: according to the first rumors, this is the verdict of Covisoc. And at this point, Brescia, relegated to Serie C after the defeat in the playout final against Cosenza, are hoping for a repechage. Instead, Lecco would have been admitted to Serie B.

The application for registration of the amaranth club has not been approved, the basis of the choice would not only be the lack of payment of the 780 thousand euros in taxes for the cancellation of the debt to the State, but also various other irregularities with respect to other documents and emoluments that were essential and mandatory for enrollment according to federal regulations.

Now Reggina has the possibility to appeal, by 7 pm on 5 July, on which the Federal Council will express its opinion on 7 July. In the event of a new rejection, the ways of appealing to the Tar (possible hearing on August 2) and to the Council of State (possible hearing on August 29) remain