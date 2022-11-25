The president of the Lega Serie B Mauro Balata, on the occasion of the International Day against violence against women, wanted to give the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and the Minister of Sport Andrea Abodi the red ball, with which Serie B will play this weekend. One more way to solicit fans and not to say “#Enough!”, a hashtag launched in defense of women. “Violence against women is an intolerable crime – said Balata – which can be fought and defeated through a cultural change that places respect, the revival of values ​​and growing together at the center, what characterizes team success in sport”.

Maximum effort

—

The commitment on this front is maximum and in this case definitely visible. The key tool of the game of football, the ball, will in fact abandon the traditional blue color to make way for red, which characterizes and represents the fight against violence against women. To give even more strength to the message, this year it will take the field alongside the IFAD Serie B League, the UN agency that deals with the fight against social injustice and poverty in the world, and the Department of Public Security of the Ministry of ‘Interior, every day engaged in the fight against all violence. Balata will be present on Sunday for Frosinone-Cagliari and in the pre-match he will deliver the red ball to IFAD world number one Alvaro Lario. Lega Serie B has planned a broad awareness campaign that includes videos and social media activities, speaker messages in stadiums, LEDs on the sidelines, television productions and adv in Lega B’s partner newspapers.