Brescia-Cosenza, the second leg of the Serie B play-outs, was suspended by referee Davide Massa, when there were just a few seconds left to play, for the launch of smoke bombs on the pitch and for the invasion of the home team’s ultras. The match was 1-1, a result for which Cosenza, who had won 1-0 in the first leg, survived, while in Brescia they were relegated to Serie C. To unleash the fury of the hooligans the equalizer of the guests, scored in the fifth minute of added time. The match was then definitively suspended. These are the pictures of Dazn.



