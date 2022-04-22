In a match played this Thursday (21) at the Café stadium, Londrina and Novorizontino drew 1-1 in a match valid for the third round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. After this result, Tubarão is in fourth position, with four points, while Tigre is 12th, with two.

End of the game! LEC 1 | 1 Novorizontino Guild Augusto – 31″ 1 T Tubarão reaches 4 points in the table, momentarily occupying the fourth position, and in the next round of the @BrasileiraoB visits Cruzeiro, Tuesday (26), at 9:30 pm, at Mineirão. pic.twitter.com/yI1MSCTbpx — Londrina EC (@LondrinaEC) April 22, 2022

Even away from home, Novorizontino opened the scoring, in the 13th minute, when debutant Johny Douglas kicked from afar and counted on a deflection of the ball to overcome goalkeeper Victor Souza. The home team’s tie came in the first half, at 30 minutes. Augusto took advantage of the ball raised in the area in a free kick by Caprini to head in.

The teams return to the field for the competition next Tuesday (26), when Novorizontino welcomes Chapecoense and Londrina visits Cruzeiro at Mineirão.

