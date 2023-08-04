An alarm arrives from Terni. The conditions of the Liberati turf, where the Sampdoria he should play on August 19 if the championship starts on the date established by the calendar (there are pending appeals from Reggina and Perugia). Yesterday morning there was an inspection by the Lega agronomist who gave a negative opinion. There red-green company he has two weeks to intervene. Yesterday Ternana Capozucca’s sporting director and coach Lucarelli returned from their training camp in Cascia, to take stock of the situation in turn. They stayed for some time at the Liberati. If the situation does not improve in the next few days, the Lega di B will not grant authorization to play the match between the hosts and Sampdoria in Terni. And we will have to go to an alternative field. There is already the Frosinone hypothesis.