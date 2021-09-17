Three games for each round will be broadcast on the TV and streaming channels of the US broadcaster. President Balata: “Great satisfaction to be able to reach the many fans of our teams who live in the United States”
The foreign expansion of Serie B continues, arriving for the first time in the United States and in Caribbean countries thanks to the agreement between Helbiz Live (exclusive distributor for Lega B abroad) and the Fox group. Three games per round will be broadcast on Fox TV channels and digital platforms, with commentary in English. On the Helbiz Live app, on the other hand, in the United States, it will be possible to follow the streaming of all the matches of the championship with the commentary in Italian.
Balata satisfied
–
“The North American market was the missing piece in the internationalization of Serie B – the comment of Lega president Mauro Balata -, it is a great satisfaction to be able to reach the many Italians and the many fans of our teams who live in the United States, aware of how much the calcium can help keep one’s roots strong. Without forgetting the many and credible investors who operate in that market and are betting on our championship “.
September 17, 2021 (change September 17, 2021 | 20:35)
