The foreign expansion of Serie B continues, arriving for the first time in the United States and in Caribbean countries thanks to the agreement between Helbiz Live (exclusive distributor for Lega B abroad) and the Fox group. Three games per round will be broadcast on Fox TV channels and digital platforms, with commentary in English. On the Helbiz Live app, on the other hand, in the United States, it will be possible to follow the streaming of all the matches of the championship with the commentary in Italian.