Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/13/2024 – 23:39

Ituano thrashed Ponte Preta 4-1 on Friday night (13) at the Moisés Lucarelli stadium in Campinas to leave the relegation zone of the Brazilian Championship Series B. With the victory in the match valid for the 26th round of the competition and which was broadcast live on TV BrazilGalo de Itu rose to 15th place with 28 points.

With this Friday’s result, the team led by Alberto Valentim achieved their second consecutive victory in the tournament, with the best campaign of the return leg (winning 15 of the 21 possible points).

Even playing away from home, Ituano adopted an attacking stance from the start, opening the scoring after just 3 minutes, with striker Bruno Xavier taking advantage of a ball partially saved by goalkeeper Pedro Rocha after a shot by Thonny Anderson. In the first half, Ponte managed to equalize, with Iago Dias at 14 minutes. However, after the break, Galo took control of the game.

Just 10 minutes in, the duo Bruno Xavier and Thonny Anderson worked again, but this time with the former crossing for the latter’s header. But the top scorer of the night was Bruno Xavier, who beat goalkeeper Pedro Rocha on two more occasions (in the 23rd and 28th minutes) to give the final numbers to the score.