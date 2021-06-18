Londrina and Botafogo drew 2-2, this Thursday (17th) at the Café stadium, in the interior of Paraná. After the match, valid for the 4th round of Serie B, Alvinegro took the 3rd position in the classification with eight points, while Tubarão was in 16th place with three.

The match practically started with Botafogo in front. After eight minutes, forward Rafael Navarro took advantage of Chay’s good kick to head it into the back of the net.

Afterwards, Londrina even forced the pace and created good opportunities, but it was not enough to tie the match, which only occurred eight minutes into the final stage. Midfielder Tárik headed in a corner kick taken by Ricardo Luz and equalized the score.

From then on, Alvinegro came back to dominate the match and created three great chances until jumping again in front of the scoreboard. On minute 26, defensive midfielder Luís Oyama received a good pass from Marco Antônio and, facing the goal, sent it to the back of the net.

However, in the final stretch, Tubarão showed strength to avoid another defeat at home and did well. At 41, the Botafogo goalkeeper Douglas Borges made a save almost on the line. In the next minute, forward Júnior Pirambu took advantage of the goalkeeper’s rebound to puff up the net and close the score.

In the next round, Botafogo will visit Náutico nos Aflitos on Sunday (20). On the same date, Londrina goes to the Rei Pelé stadium to face CSA.

