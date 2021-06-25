Cruzeiro beat Vasco by 2-1 at the Mineirão stadium this Thursday (24th) for the 6th round of the B Series of the Brazilian Championship.

Vasco went into the net with Morato, while the celestial team scored both goals with Matheus Barbosa. With the result, the Minas Gerais team left the relegation zone and reached seven points and 11th place. Cruzmaltino is the 10th.

Even with a good level of play at the start of the match, the team from Minas ended up trailing behind. On minute eight, forward Morato took advantage of a leftover ball to open the scoring. Soon after, at 14, Matheus Barbosa tied after a corner kick taken by Marcinho and deflected by Rafael Sóbis.

⚽️ Matheus Barbosa scores twice and Cruzeiro beats Vasco at the turn, in Mineirão. Check out: https://t.co/bHRY6J0684 Bruno Haddad / Cruise pic.twitter.com/MZwEQwwXS7 — Cruise (@Cruise) June 25, 2021

The turn came at 27, through a beautiful goal by Matheus Barbosa, who took the first shot at the entrance to the area to send the left corner of goalkeeper Lucão. Fox’s next game will be against CSA, on Sunday (27) away from home. On the same day, the team from Rio receives Brusque.

See too

+ Ana Maria Braga’s marriage comes to an end after her husband mistreats employees, says columnist

+ Learn about the effectiveness of each vaccine against Covid-19

+ See photos of Karoline Lima, Neymar’s new affair

+ Lázaro Barbosa manages to flee the police again after shooting

+ Gracyanne Barbosa dance pole dance with new look

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ After suing daughter-in-law, Medina’s mother accuses her of having destroyed her house; see pictures

+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Easy-to-make chocolate fondue with fruit

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach