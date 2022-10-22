





Chapecoense defeated Tombense 3-2, on Friday night (21) at Arena Condá, for the 36th round of Série B do Brasileiro, and remained alive in the fight to escape relegation from the competition. However, the result decreed the fall of Náutico and Brusque to Series C.

Related news:

Upon winning, Verdão do Oeste rose to 15th position in the classification with 42 points and cannot be overtaken by the Náutico lantern, with 30 points and who still faces Grêmio in the round, nor by the vice lantern Brusque, with 33 points and who drew 2-2 with Novorizontino.

The match started busy, and in the 13th minute, Chapecoense opened the scoring with a header from Perotti after a cross from Fernando. But Tombense needed a good result to get away from Z4 and turned the scoreboard in the initial stage thanks to goals from Renatinho and Everton Galdino.

However, the shirt number 9 of Verdão do Oeste had a calibrated goal sense and scored again at the beginning of the second half, again with a header. The match was open, but Chapecoense was more efficient and secured the final victory thanks to a beautiful goal from Felipe Ferreira in the 30th minute.







