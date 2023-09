Genoa – The Lega Serie B has defined the program of the races from the tenth to the nineteenth day with advances, delays and times.

These the commitments of Sampdoria and Speziathe two Ligurians of the cadet tournament

Tenth day

Sunday 22 October Sampdoria-Cosenza at 4.15pm

Monday 23 October Palermo-Spezia at 8.30pm

Eleventh day

Saturday 28 October Spezia-Cosenza, 2pm

Saturday 28 October Sudtirol-Sampdoria, 2pm

Twelfth day

Saturday 4 November Sampdoria-Palermo, 4.15pm

Sunday 5 November Cremonese-Spezia, 4.15pm

Thirteenth day

Saturday 11 November Modena-Sampdoria 4.15pm

Sunday 12 November Spezia-Ternana 4.15pm

Fourteenth day

Friday 24 November Sampdoria-Spezia at 8.30pm

Fifteenth day

Saturday 2 December Spezia-Parma 4.15pm

Sunday 3 December Brescia-Sampdoria 4.15pm

Sixteenth day

Saturday 9 December Ascoli-Spezia at 2pm

Saturday 9 December Sampdoria-Lecco at 2pm

Seventeenth day

Friday 15 December Spezia-Bari at 8.30pm

Saturday 16 December Reggiana-Sampdoria at 2pm

Eighteenth day

Saturday 23 December Cittadella-Spezia at 2pm

Saturday 23 December Sampdoria-Feralpisalò at 4.15pm

Nineteenth day

Tuesday 26 December Spezia-Modena at 3pm

Tuesday 26 December Sampdoria-Bari at 8.30pm