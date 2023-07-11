Genoa – The draw for the Serie B calendar made at Villa Olmo in Como proposes the away game for Sampdoria on matchday one in Ternana’s housewhich is currently passing ownership from Bandecchi to Guida with the external involvement of Massimo Ferrero.
For Spezia instead transfer to Bolzano, at home in South Tyrol, one of last season’s revelations.
On the second day, Sampdoria he made his debut at Marassi against Pisa: it is the challenge between the two coaches Pirlo and Aquilani who have often faced each other as players.
For Spice instead away game at the home of newly promoted Lecco. The debut at the peak will only be on the fourth day, against Como.
The Ligurian derby is scheduled for the 14th day, November 25 in the first round at the Ferraris. The return to the Peak on April 20, day number 34.
Below is the complete calendar. Nineteen teams have been drawn, the twentieth is still uncertain pending the settlement of the legal dispute with Reggina, which has been ousted. An X has been marked in its place.
The journey of Sampdoria and Spezia, day by day
1st DAY – 19 AUGUST 2023
SÜDTIROL – SPICE
TERNANA – SAMPDORIA
2nd DAY – 26 AUG 2023
LECCO – SPICE
SAMPDORIA – PISA
3rd DAY – 29 AUGUST 2023
CATANZARO – SPICE
SAMPDORIA – VENICE
4th DAY – 02 SEP 2023
CREMONESE – SAMPDORIA
SPICE – COMO
5th DAY – 16 SEP 2023
SAMPDORIA – CITADEL
VENICE – SPICE
6th DAY – 23 SEPT 2023
PARMA – SAMPDORIA
SPICE – REGGIANA
7th DAY – 26 SEP 2023
COMO – SAMPDORIA
SPICE – X
8th DAY – 30 SEP 2023
FERALPISALÒ – SPICE
SAMPDORIA – CATANZARO
9th DAY – 07 OCT 2023
LISTEN – SAMPDORIA
SPICE – PISA
10th DAY – 21 OCT 2023
PALERMO – SPICE
SAMPDORIA – COSENZA
11th DAY – 28 OCT 2023
SPICE – COSENZA
SÜDTIROL – SAMPDORIA
12th DAY – 04 NOV 2023
CREMONESE – SPICE
SAMPDORIA – PALERMO
13th DAY – 11 NOV 2023
MODENA – SAMPDORIA
SPICE – TERNANA
14th MATCH – 25 NOV 2023
SAMPDORIA – SPICE
15th DAY – 02 DEC 2023
SPICE – PARMA
X – SAMPDORIA
16th MATCH – 09 DEC 2023
LISTEN – SPICE
SAMPDORIA – LECCO
17th MATCH – 16 DEC 2023
REGGIANA – SAMPDORIA
SPICE – BARI
18th MATCH – 23 DEC 2023
CITADEL – SPICE
SAMPDORIA – FERALPISALÒ
19th MATCH – 26 DEC 2023
SAMPDORIA – BARI
SPICE – MODENA
20th DAY – 13 JAN 2024
COMO – SPICE
VENICE – SAMPDORIA
21st DAY – 20 JAN 2024
SAMPDORIA – PARMA
SPICE – CREMONESE
22nd DAY – 27 JAN 2024
CITADEL – SAMPDORIA
PISA – SPICE
23rd DAY – 03 FEB 2024
SAMPDORIA – MODENA
SPICE – CATANZARO
24th DAY – 10 FEB 2024
PISA – SAMPDORIA
Ternana – Spice
25th DAY – 17 FEB 2024
SAMPDORIA – X
SPICE – CITADEL
26th DAY – 24 FEB 2024
COSENZA – SAMPDORIA
MODENA – SPICE
27th DAY – 27 FEB 2024
SAMPDORIA – CREMONESE
SPICE – FERALPISALÒ
28th DAY – 02 MAR 2024
BARI – SPICE
FERALPISALÒ – SAMPDORIA
29th DAY – 09 MAR 2024
SAMPDORIA – LISTEN
SPICE – SÜDTIROL
30th DAY – 16 MAR 2024
BARI – SAMPDORIA
REGGIANA – SPICE
31st DAY – 01 APR 2024
SAMPDORIA – TERNANA
SPICE – LISTEN
32nd DAY – 06 APR 2024
PALERMO – SAMPDORIA
SPICE – LECCO
33rd DAY – 13 APR 2024
PARMA – SPICE
SAMPDORIA – SÜDTIROL
34th DAY – 20 APR 2024
SPICE – SAMPDORIA
35th DAY – 27 APR 2024
SAMPDORIA – COMO
X – SPICE
36th MATCH – 01 MAY 2024
LECCO – SAMPDORIA
SPICE – PALERMO
37th MATCH – 04 MAY 2024
COSENZA – SPICE
SAMPDORIA – REGGIANA
38th MATCH – 10 MAY 2024
CATANZARO – SAMPDORIA
SPICE – VENICE
