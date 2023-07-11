Genoa – The draw for the Serie B calendar made at Villa Olmo in Como proposes the away game for Sampdoria on matchday one in Ternana’s housewhich is currently passing ownership from Bandecchi to Guida with the external involvement of Massimo Ferrero.

For Spezia instead transfer to Bolzano, at home in South Tyrol, one of last season’s revelations.

On the second day, Sampdoria he made his debut at Marassi against Pisa: it is the challenge between the two coaches Pirlo and Aquilani who have often faced each other as players.

For Spice instead away game at the home of newly promoted Lecco. The debut at the peak will only be on the fourth day, against Como.

The Ligurian derby is scheduled for the 14th day, November 25 in the first round at the Ferraris. The return to the Peak on April 20, day number 34.

Below is the complete calendar. Nineteen teams have been drawn, the twentieth is still uncertain pending the settlement of the legal dispute with Reggina, which has been ousted. An X has been marked in its place.

The journey of Sampdoria and Spezia, day by day

1st DAY – 19 AUGUST 2023

SÜDTIROL – SPICE

TERNANA – SAMPDORIA

2nd DAY – 26 AUG 2023

LECCO – SPICE

SAMPDORIA – PISA

3rd DAY – 29 AUGUST 2023

CATANZARO – SPICE

SAMPDORIA – VENICE

4th DAY – 02 SEP 2023

CREMONESE – SAMPDORIA

SPICE – COMO

5th DAY – 16 SEP 2023

SAMPDORIA – CITADEL

VENICE – SPICE

6th DAY – 23 SEPT 2023

PARMA – SAMPDORIA

SPICE – REGGIANA

7th DAY – 26 SEP 2023

COMO – SAMPDORIA

SPICE – X

8th DAY – 30 SEP 2023

FERALPISALÒ – SPICE

SAMPDORIA – CATANZARO

9th DAY – 07 OCT 2023

LISTEN – SAMPDORIA

SPICE – PISA

10th DAY – 21 OCT 2023

PALERMO – SPICE

SAMPDORIA – COSENZA

11th DAY – 28 OCT 2023

SPICE – COSENZA

SÜDTIROL – SAMPDORIA

12th DAY – 04 NOV 2023

CREMONESE – SPICE

SAMPDORIA – PALERMO

13th DAY – 11 NOV 2023

MODENA – SAMPDORIA

SPICE – TERNANA

14th MATCH – 25 NOV 2023

SAMPDORIA – SPICE

15th DAY – 02 DEC 2023

SPICE – PARMA

X – SAMPDORIA

16th MATCH – 09 DEC 2023

LISTEN – SPICE

SAMPDORIA – LECCO

17th MATCH – 16 DEC 2023

REGGIANA – SAMPDORIA

SPICE – BARI

18th MATCH – 23 DEC 2023

CITADEL – SPICE

SAMPDORIA – FERALPISALÒ

19th MATCH – 26 DEC 2023

SAMPDORIA – BARI

SPICE – MODENA

20th DAY – 13 JAN 2024

COMO – SPICE

VENICE – SAMPDORIA

21st DAY – 20 JAN 2024

SAMPDORIA – PARMA

SPICE – CREMONESE

22nd DAY – 27 JAN 2024

CITADEL – SAMPDORIA

PISA – SPICE

23rd DAY – 03 FEB 2024

SAMPDORIA – MODENA

SPICE – CATANZARO

24th DAY – 10 FEB 2024

PISA – SAMPDORIA

Ternana – Spice

25th DAY – 17 FEB 2024

SAMPDORIA – X

SPICE – CITADEL

26th DAY – 24 FEB 2024

COSENZA – SAMPDORIA

MODENA – SPICE

27th DAY – 27 FEB 2024

SAMPDORIA – CREMONESE

SPICE – FERALPISALÒ

28th DAY – 02 MAR 2024

BARI – SPICE

FERALPISALÒ – SAMPDORIA

29th DAY – 09 MAR 2024

SAMPDORIA – LISTEN

SPICE – SÜDTIROL

30th DAY – 16 MAR 2024

BARI – SAMPDORIA

REGGIANA – SPICE

31st DAY – 01 APR 2024

SAMPDORIA – TERNANA

SPICE – LISTEN

32nd DAY – 06 APR 2024

PALERMO – SAMPDORIA

SPICE – LECCO

33rd DAY – 13 APR 2024

PARMA – SPICE

SAMPDORIA – SÜDTIROL

34th DAY – 20 APR 2024

SPICE – SAMPDORIA

35th DAY – 27 APR 2024

SAMPDORIA – COMO

X – SPICE

36th MATCH – 01 MAY 2024

LECCO – SAMPDORIA

SPICE – PALERMO

37th MATCH – 04 MAY 2024

COSENZA – SPICE

SAMPDORIA – REGGIANA

38th MATCH – 10 MAY 2024

CATANZARO – SAMPDORIA

SPICE – VENICE