The Serie B playoffs are underway. We start with the preliminary round, in the Ascoli-Benevento and Brescia-Perugia fields. The best ranked team plays the single knockout match at home, whoever passes the round reaches the semifinal. Corini’s men finished the championship in fifth place and face the red and white in eighth place. The winner of the Rigamonti match will face Monza: the first leg is scheduled for 18 May, the return on 22 May.

See also Serie B, the moves of the 20 clubs: from La Mantia to Forte, here are the goals for A

Brescia is back from a 3-0 win against Reggina, a victory that the biancazzurri had been missing for three days. The most recent victory had come against Parma on 11 April, then two draws and a defeat. Perugia gained access to the playoffs by overcoming Monza in the last day: Ferrarini’s goal was decisive in his first goal of the season. The victory of Alvini’s team condemned Monza which was aiming for direct promotion. Stroppa’s men finished the championship in fourth place and now await their rivals in the playoff semifinal.

Previous

–

A victory each for Brescia and Perugia in this championship in the double confrontation. At Curi the hosts overcame their opponents 1-0, at Rigamonti the success of Corini’s team arrived. The balance of the precedents is in equilibrium: 12 victories for the white and blue, 15 for the red and white. There are 16 draws. A result that would not be enough for Alvini’s men, because in the event of a tie in the 90th minute and extra time, it would be the best-ranked club and therefore Brescia to go through. At Rigamonti the hosts have not lost against Perugia since 2015, when Calori and Camplone were on the bench. Then three draws and three wins. Also in the last season the biancazzurri participated in the preliminary round of the playoffs losing the first match against the Cittadella, the red and whites return to play for promotion to Serie A after three seasons: the last time in 2018-2019, ko in the first round against the Verona.