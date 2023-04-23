Bari once again wears the guise of the corsair and clears the Arena Garibaldi by winning 1-2 against Pisa, thanks to a cpenalty kick converted in the ninetieth by the veteran striker Antenucci. In the final, the anger of the hosts explodes. The refereeing is accused, not only for the red card drawn after not even 15 minutes but also for the dynamics of the action that led to the 1-2 penalty kick, spoiled by the involuntary touch of the ball by the referee.

The success allows the gap of six points from second-placed Genoa to remain unchanged, while Mignani’s eleven extends on South Tyrol fourth. At this address the updated standings.

The match could have gone downhill for the Apulians after the Tuscan defender Nagy was sent off in the 13th minute for a last-man foul on Cheddira, but a naivety by Mazzotta, shortly after, determined the goal from eleven meters signed by Torregrossa (17′). Maita and his companions did not disunited and constantly proposed an offensive football, favored by Morachioli’s efforts, in his first time as owner, really unstoppable: the former Renate offered a perfect cross to Esposito in the 35th minute (header) which was worth the same. The recovery was very competitive on a competitive level and Pisa also had a series of dangerous occasions, while Bari came close to taking the lead with Cheddira at the start. In the final forcing, in the 44th minute, Caracciolo’s handball on Morachioli’s cross earned Antenucci’s match-penalty, to the delight of the hundreds of Apulian fans in the away sector and the Tuscans’ anger at the involuntary touch of the referee a few moments before the penalty.