After the decisions on Lecco and Reggina, the FIGC president Gravina is thinking of waiting for the final instance of the appeals that will arrive after the choices of the federal Council: the Council of State is scheduled for August 29, the new season should start on the 17th

Elizabeth Esposito – ROME

Lecco admitted to the next Serie B, Reggina out. This is the decision taken by the Federal Council this morning after having seen the opinions of the Infrastructure Commission (for Lecco) and Covisoc (for Reggina). What happens now? There is one certainty: it will be a long summer of appeals which could also lead to the postponement of the start of the championship.

the next steps — Let's start with the regulation: the teams that want to contest these choices, Reggina and Perugia in the lead (but also Foggia), have two days to present the appeal. By 18 July, clubs that aspire to be readmitted or re-admitted (starting from Brescia) will have to submit their registration with all the documentation in order. On July 28, the Federal Council (also called to approve the budget) will formulate the ranking, "and in the middle there will be the first sentence", specifies the federal president Gabriele Gravina, referring to the hearings on the appeals before the Coni Guarantee College. On 2 August it will be the turn of the Lazio Regional Administrative Court, on 29 August the Council of State.

formats and deadlines — How to proceed? Gravina, when asked about a possible enlargement of B to 21, replied: "In the Council it was not a topic of discussion, but of communication". As if to say, Serie B must remain at 20, as the president of the Balata League underlined again in the morning ("There will be appeals but our format cannot be touched"). But Gravina goes further: "On July 28, the Federal Council will evaluate the readmission applications, therefore, thanks to the so-called Gravina rule, all disputes will be settled within 30 days. So we will wait for any form of judgement". If the Council of State were also expected (August 29), however, one would have to think of a postponement of the start of Serie B, which today sees the first match scheduled for August 18. Gravina explains: "We have to be consistent. Having this rule is a privilege, we asked for it and obtained it to have certainty about the format and then we don't care about the times? We are no longer credible… Perhaps we will have to bring the times forward compared to the famous 20 June" . So an evaluation on the way to the championship, also on the basis of who will ask for readmission and the outcome of the first appeals, will be made, precisely to avoid any possible change of format.

the no to the queen — The federal president also clarifies the reasons that led to the ok for Lecco and the no to Reggina. Starting from the latter, he says: “The rules are clear, there is the specificity of a law recognized by the State which places a series of burdens related to controls on the Federation and this is mandatory. It is true that there is a decision by of a State Court which granted, at the request of the company, the possibility of paying in 30 days (by 12 July, ed.) The same subject, however, was aware of the fact that there is a clear deadline for fulfilling its sports debt. Furthermore, the approval is not definitive, we are aware of the fact that there are two oppositions against that decision, one from INPS and one from the Revenue Agency. Among other things, Reggina already previously for this conflict between judgment of a court and compliance with our dates had suffered 5 points”.

the yes to the lick — What's different about Lecco? "While in the context of economic-financial assessments there is a subjective choice of the entrepreneur that if it does not respect some parameters must always be excluded, the problem of infrastructures (in this case the Lecco stadium, ed) sometimes depends on the interested party, but in others there may be objective impediments linked to problems of a bureaucratic nature or perhaps of the municipal administration: so we ask ourselves, do we want to privilege the value of sporting competition or reward impediments by subjects who do not allow you to make the stadium "Today in Serie B 8 out of 20 clubs are in derogation. All of this requires complex in-depth analysis, which cannot be the object of exclusion from a championship of a reality which among other things has seen intervention times reduced, which is why the Commission has given a positive opinion. There was an intermediate deadline compared to 20, 15 and 16 of June, which was materially impossible for Lecco. Lega Pro then moved the playoffs for the Siena case, so there was even an earlier deadline at the end of the championship. And that was unacceptable."