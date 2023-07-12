It starts with Bari-Palermo, Cittadella-Reggiana, Venice-Como, Pisa-Lecco. Waiting to know the fate of Brescia and Reggina

The countdown to the new Serie B season has begun. The calendar was drawn in the setting of Villa Olmo in Como: Bari-Palermo is the big match of the first day. Last year, Mignani’s team came one step away from Serie A by losing in the playoff final against Cagliari. The rosanero club finished in ninth place, staying out of the promotion fight. It starts on the weekend of August 19-20, possibly early on the 18th.

Reggio case — Despite just over a month to go before the start, Reggina remains unknown. The club was excluded after the ruling by the Federal Council, but appealed to the Collegio di Garanzia dello Sport. While awaiting the sentence, an X is present in the calendar. According to the regulation, Brescia would be the first team to have the right to repechage after relegation to the playouts. No problem for Lecco, who will play their first home games at Euganeo di Padova waiting for the completion of the works at Rigamonti-Ceppi. See also The 2 players who will leave Chivas at the end of the season

the challenges — The tradition of the heroes of 2006 continues on the Serie B benches: this year Pirlo and Nesta will challenge each other, the first coach of Sampdoria and the other coach of the newly promoted Reggiana. The Lake Como-Lecco derby will be on the third day, the Emilian derby between Parma and Reggiana on the fourth.

the program — Thirty-eight days, five midweek rounds: the championship ends on May 10th. Then off to the playoffs and playouts. Boxing Day on December 26 confirmed also this year, the winter break will be from December 27 to January 12. As with Serie A, Serie B has also adopted an asymmetrical calendar: the sequence of matches in the first round will be different from those in the second leg.

playoffs and playouts — Two promoted to A, the teams that finish from third to eighth position will play the playoffs. Direct promotion for the third only in case of 15 points ahead of the fourth at the end of the season. Three relegated to C, sixteenth and seventeenth in the playouts: these are not played if there are at least five points of difference between the two positions. See also The starting line-up of Real Madrid to face FC Barcelona in the LaLiga Clásico

first day — Bari-Palermo, Cittadella-Reggiana, Cosenza-Ascoli, Cremona-Catanzaro, Parma-Feralpisalò, Pisa-Lecco, Sudtirol-Spezia, Ternana-Sampdoria, Venice-Como, X-Modena.

second day — Catanzaro-Ternana, Como-Reggiana, Cremonese-Bari, Feralpisalò-Sudtirol, Lecco-Spezia, Modena-Ascoli, Palermo-X, Parma-Cittadella, Sampdoria-Pisa, Venice-Cosenza.