The 2023-2024 Serie B championship begins today with Bari-Palermo, a luxury advance of the first day of the calendar. The Apulians and the Sicilians are candidates to play a leading role in the tournament and aim for promotion. The kick-off of the match is scheduled at 20.30.

Probable lineups:

BARI (4-3-3): Brenno; Dorval, Di Cesare, Vicari, Ricci; Maita, Maiello, Bellomo; Morachioli, Nasti (Diaw), Sibilli.

PALERMO (4-3-3): Pigliacelli; Mateju, Lucioni, Marconi, Ceccaroni; Vasic, Stulac, Gomes; Insigne, Brunori, Di Mariano.

It will be possible to watch the game live on both Dazn and Sky. To watch the match on Dazn you can connect to the smart TV streaming app, Google Chromecast, Amazon Firestick, PS4, PS5, Xbox One or Xbox Series X / S.

On Sky, Bari-Palermo will be broadcast on Sky Sport Summer, Sky Sport Calcio and Sky Sport, channels 201, 202 and 251 of the satellite.

In streaming, the match on Dazn can be followed on the app on a tablet or smartphone or on the broadcaster’s website. In streaming, the match will be available to subscribers on Sky Go or NOW TV.