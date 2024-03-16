Genoa – Serie A is back and, after the end of the regular season, the Scudetto and Salvation teams opened today. The first teams from the top of the table to take to the field were Sassuolo and Fiorentina. At Ricci, in a balanced match until the end, the neroverdi prevailed in the 91st minute. The home team thus collected four home wins in a row with clean sheets for the first time in their history in Serie A.

With this defeat, however, Fiorentina lost two matches in a row in the league for the first time this season but in the 11th minute the first chance of today's match was created by Viola themselves with Longo who recovered the ball in the midfield and fledged. Durand, however, was not surprised and raised the wall.

Close to the half hour mark, it was Sassuolo who came out and worried the opposing defense twice, first with Sabatino (but without managing to frame the target from close range) then with Missipo who tried from distance. The neroverdi then gained more and more confidence and more of the pitch and in the 40th minute another chance fell to Sabatino, but even on this occasion he did not hit the ball well and nullified the possible advantage.

The first half, not stingy with scoring opportunities, ended at 0-0 and the second half opened with a new offensive leap from Fiorentina: Catena headed Georgieva's suggestion but Durand once again saved the neroverdi on the goal line. Sassuolo's reply didn't take long to arrive and in the 53rd minute it was Clelland who came close to making it 1-0. Until the end the match was balanced and played openly by both teams but in the first minute of injury time it was Beccari (substituting for Sabatino) who found the decisive goal for Sassuolo's victory: right-footed shot from the edge, Baldi beaten and Fiorentina mocked in the photo finish. Updated statistics for the neroverde number 11 who has scored four goals in this Serie A, less than Kullashi (five) among Sassuolo players. Despite the result, however, the ranking of the two teams does not change much, with Fiorentina still third with 39 points and today's opponent behind them, ten points distant.

The first day of the Poule Salvezza instead opened with Sampdoria's goleada at Pomigliano's home. With a round 5-0 the Sampdoria, who hadn't won since the 1-0 on 4 February against the Bells, they sent a clear message to the other teams and in the standings they momentarily tied Milan and Como at 21 points. The protagonist of the match was Tori Dellaperuta, scorer of four goals. The attacker became Sampdoria's first playerand also the first born from 2001 onwards, capable of scoring at least three goals in a Serie A match. Furthermore, she scored all of her nine goals in the top division away from home: among the players who have scored more than five goals in competition from 2022 onwards, she is the only one who has not scored in domestic matches.

But Liguori's match opened with Rabot's own goal in the 24th minute: the number 6 of the Panthers deflected Giordano's suggestion for Baldi into his own goal and set a new negative record for Pomigliano which is now the team who has scored the most own goals in Serie A since his debut in the top flight in 2021/22 (seven). A rather balanced first half therefore ended with a 1-0 partial for Sampdoria, thanks to this own goal, but then it was in the second half that the Ligurians spread. Dellaperuta's show began immediately after the break, when in the 46th minute he collected Cuschieri's cross in the right time and headed past Buhigas for the first time. His personal double came in the 67th minute with a powerful shot and finally he put the poker together with two more goals in the space of three minutes between the 85th and 88th minutes. The third goal came again with a header thanks to the cross from a free kick by Cuschieri who became the first player capable of providing at least two assists in a Serie A match with Samp since Rincon, on 9 October 2021 against Inter; and finally the fourth goal was scored with a powerful right foot which Buhigas again could do nothing about. With this defeat, Pomigliano remains last in the standings with 6 points.