Boos at the minute of silence for Napolitano: five clubs fined

Five thousand euro fine for booing and chanting during the minute’s silence of the last round of Serie A in memory of President emeritus of the Republic Giorgio Napolitanowho passed away on Friday at the age of 98.

Five clubs fined the most heavily by decision of the Sports Judge: Empoli, Fiorentina, Verona, Lazio and Udineseall punished with a fine of 5 thousand euros each “for not having – as stated in the press release issued by the Lega Serie A – their supporters not respecting the minute’s silence ordered by the FIGC”.

Lecce then fined for throwing smoke bombs (4000 euros), Milan and Salernitana for a bottle on the pitch (1500 euros). Among the players, the only one suspended (for one match) is the Genoan Aaron Martin, sent off for a double yellow card in the first half of Lecce-Genoa.

