It is one of the few options in which Juve and Inter do not start at par: the bookmakers in fact rely on Inzaghi’s team for the most prolific training award of the next championship

There are all the conditions for the Serie A that is about to begin to be balanced prospects. Suffice it to say that the favorites Juventus and Inter have the same chances of winning the title, slightly more than the reigning champions Milan. They also have an equal chance of finishing in the top four and their strikers, Vlahovic and Lukaku, have identical odds to finish the championship as top scorers. However, one of the few markets in which the bianconeri and the nerazzurri do not start at par is the best attack. In this sense, the difference in height last year has a huge impact. Inter in fact, while not winning the Scudetto, it was the team that scored the most, with 84 goals, beating Lazio in second place by seven goals; Allegri’s team, on the other hand, struggled much harder from this point of view, finishing with only 57 goals. See also F1 | Hamilton: "More rebounds than Russell? I had the wrong parts"

Quotes – Sisal offers the opportunity to bet on which team will be the most spectacular of the next Serie A. In first place is Inter at 2.00, with Juventus and Milan following at 5.00. Atalanta and Lazio stand at 7.50, while Rome is proposed at 9.00. Even more detached Napoli at 12.00, then Fiorentina at 25.00 and Sassuolo at 50.00. Bologna, Empoli, Turin, Udinese, Verona and Monza arrive at 100.00, with Cremonese, Lecce, Salernitana, Sampdoria and Spezia at 300.00.

Top Scorer and Assistman – Some small indications to be guided in the game can be provided by the odds on top scorer and best assistman. In the first category, Vlahovic and Lukaku are the favorites (5.00 for LeoVegas), with the best scorer in office following at 6.00. Then Lautaro Martinez at 10.00, Abraham and Osimhen at 16.00, Zapata at 19.00 and Dybala at 26.00. The player who, on the other hand, is considered the most capable of inspiring his teammates with the same operator is Calhanoglu, proposed at 6.00. Then Berardi at 9.00, the trio composed of Chiesa, Cuadrado and Milinkovic-Savic at 10.00, Barella and Leao at 12.00. See also The 10 most valuable players of the Argentine national team of Lionel Scaloni

August 8, 2022 (change August 9, 2022 | 14:58)

