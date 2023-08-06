Rome – It is Inter who are undermining Napoli’s fresh scudetto, but a cleverly revolutionized Milan pursues the pole position in Serie A that the transfer market is shaping, together with Atalanta that Gasperini is designing with ambition and competence. Behind it there is a limbo of pretenders to coveted positions Championswhich includes Lazio, Juventus and Romeall still under construction following the variable wind of complex and not yet resolved sales negotiations.

Big maneuvers in progress

Two weeks before the start, Serie A is a work in progress. Once upon a time it was the Italian clubs who dictated the transfer market strategy, now they are subjected to it, tributaries of the maxi investments of the Premier League to which the Arab petrodollars have been added. So selling very well, and then being competitive in signings, is the guideline of the clubs, forced by the crisis to act as a throw-in, as happened on the pitch with the Italian counter-attack. It’s from Tonali’s 70 million and Hojlund’s 75 plus bonuses that Milan and Atalanta have left to restructure the group, it is from the 80 of Onana and Brozovic that Inter is building a group that will continue the path traced by the Champions League final. But sometimes the revenues are not enough because Napoli and Lazio hesitate to put Kim and Milinkovic-Savic’s money back into circulation, Juve is entangled in the negotiation for the villainous Vlahovic-Lukaku exchange, Roma marks the time for the Uefa stakes and waits the proceeds from the sale of Ibanez to make the coveted deputy forward Abraham available to Mourinho. Everyone has their own problems, but this impasse only increases the charm of a lively and interesting championship, capable of allowing even second tier teams to put the big names in difficulty. This is demonstrated by the increased competitiveness of the clubs which, despite the difficulty of maintaining balanced budgets, have won three European finals, with five teams in the semi-finals, three of which in the Champions League.

The hunt for talent

Contributing to these results is the ability of market operators to find talents to valorise and position at a high price. In this context there are three clubs (Atalanta, Sassuolo and Udinese) which are esteemed and envied internationally and keep themselves vigorously afloat being able to count on an environment trained by the comings and goings of players to be valorised and resold. Napoli under De Laurentiis owes the Scudetto to careful management after 30 years of waiting which broke the hegemony of the two Milanese and Juventus. The troubles of the black and whites, also ruined by the incorrect calculation of the consequences of the Ronaldo affair, have reshuffled the cards but Allegri thinks he can still start again by also counting on young people brought up with foresight. Behind the big names Fiorentina and Turin are candidates for the role of credible outsiders, thanks also to the quality of their Italian and Juric helmsmen. Berardi’s Sassuolo and Monza well led by Palladino can be placed one line below, while the ability of Thiago Motta and Sottil should allow Bologna and Udinese to stay away from the relegation zone involving the other teams, with Verona currently it seems the least competitive, after saving in the sprint last season. Of the three newly promoted, Genoa seems to be better equipped than Frosinone while Cagliari will allow ‘sir’ Claudio Ranieri to write a few more chapters in his luminous career.

The return of the Griffin in A

The purgatory in Serie B lasted only one year. Genoa entrusted to Alberto Gilardino won promotion directly. American ownership is moving to set up a competitive lineup. The surprise hit was the signing, after a complicated courtship, of Mario Retegui, forward for Mancini’s national team. His arrival has produced a hangover of enthusiasm, even if it will take time to find harmony with Gudmundsson. For now, the expert goalscorer Coda is on the bench, but as usual he could continue to be the protagonist in Serie B. In midfield, governed by the Senators Strootman and Badelj, full-back Martin and an old Sampdorian acquaintance, Thorsby, a player capable of covering multiple positions, have been introduced. Gilardino then hopes that the negotiations to bring Pereyra, who is leaving Udinese, will turn into reality. Finally, in defense the Ligurians are about to close due to the loan of the Belgian from Juventus De Winter. Genoa have what it takes to take back their place in Serie A which they have always held with pride and excellent results.

Current training (3-5-2): Martinez, Bani, Vogliacco, Dragusin, Hefti, THORSBY, Strootman, Badelj, MARTIN, Gudmundsson, RETEGUI.

Coach: Gilardino.