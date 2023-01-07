TORTONA-VIRTUS 89-81

—

In an arena packed with 3700 people, against a remodeled Virtus, without Cordinier, Teodosic, Mannion and Ojeleye, but which gets very little from some present, especially Shengelia and Mickey, Derthona has the right attitude from the start, with a 5-0 in the first minute, until halfway through, when Pajola puts in two triples for overtaking 9-10, the only Bolognese advantage in the evening. Macura and Daum accept the challenge from outside the area and in the 7th minute the gap is 23-14, for Tortona 4/7 from 3. The rotations don’t help Bologna which is struggling against the speed and precision of the Tortona players. On the siren Mickey guesses 29-22. The second quarter opens with Filloy who brings the gap to double figures, 32-22, but Belinelli, the best in the black Vs together with Lundberg, takes a foul on a three-point shot and scores all the free throws. In the 17th minute Derthona tries to extend, going up 12, 41-29, with baskets from Macura and Harper, which is released only now. The wingers in which Tortona has the upper hand in this phase are decisive, Harper on the counterattack makes a 3-point game at the end and the break arrives on 48-33, for a Derthona who seems to enter everything with ease. At the start of the third quarter it is always the 3-point shot for Tortona that makes the difference, with Macura even marking the +19 of 56-37, for a run of 8-2 in the first 3′, Virtus, who also shoots little and malissmo from 3 (2/12), tries to shorten but always Macura from distance still puts +18 in mid-quarter, 61-43. However, 5 points from Hackett and a triple from Belinelli reopened the game and it ended 68-59. In the last quarter the two teams increase the intensity and speed of ball movement, Tortona reaches +15 with Radosevic and Candi on 33′, two bombs from Candi and Macura (best of his with 22 points) mark +16 who seems decisive, Belinelli, strong-willed like few others, reaches 24 points, tries to drag the team for the comeback up to -10, with a basket, a triple, three free throws all in 1’a2’30” from the end, Mickey he makes a precious triple, the final is palpitating, it reaches -8, a few turnovers on both sides and it closes 89-81, in the jubilation of the Tortonese fans.

(Stefano Brocchetti)