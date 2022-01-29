VIRTUS BOLOGNA-CREMONA 79-71 Queen for one night. Virtus wins as expected with some worries the advance with Cremona and climbs alone to the top of the standings waiting for Milan to play tomorrow, the great rival for the primacy and for the 2022 championship. At the beginning Bologna wants to make it clear immediately which is not an evening of surprises. The gusts of Cordinier and the usual Weems already push a 13-0 break in the first quarter that directs the game. The expected Pajola-Spanish duel does not take off, more due to the play virtussino who wraps himself up in some forced solutions.

Mannion returns to distribute assists, immediately three in a row. In the second quarter Virtus stretches 30-12 with Belinelli’s baskets speculating on the three-pointers of Cremona who must abuse the shot from outside and find no solutions in the area. Then the Italian champion team, perhaps satisfied and too calm, stops squeezing only 7 points in this fraction while the guests regain confidence to get back in touch. It is Spanish with a spell on the fly to fix 32-25 at the break.

In the third quarter Cremona continues its run-up on the Spanish wings who touches 16 personal points on 37-34. Bologna does not shake, Pajola lights up a little, coach Scariolo uses the double play with Mannion. But Spanish and Cournooh are warm and aware that the game is on. At the start of the last quarter Poeta equalized from three to 56 announcing a point-to-point sprint burned by the Beli-time that fires at the right moment with the baskets and free throws of the NBA champion who close the games with a bit of trouble for Bologna.