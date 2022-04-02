Two away victories in the advances of the 25th day: the reigning champion Virtus goes to Trieste, Pesaro wins in Tortona.

Trieste-Virtus Bologna 81-92

A night in solitary command of the standings for Virtus who, waiting for the match that tomorrow in Sassari will oppose Armani against Banco di Sardegna, stretches against Milan. An important success for Segafredo in the presence of an Allianz that, waiting for Jason Clark, provided signs of recovery to resume the journey in a second round in which it was able to conquer only one success. For Scariolo important indications in view of the Eurocup match in Bourg and above all of the direct clash scheduled for next day with Milan. First lines in balance with Grazulis and Banks responding to Jaiteh and Hackett then Virtus takes over the command of operations. Scariolo’s defense muzzles an Allianz unable to find the way to the basket, in attack the ball spins which is a pleasure and the 3-point 4/4 gives Segafredo the first stretch on 4-14 which forces Ciani to stop the match. Time out that does not shake Trieste: Jaiteh takes the chair, feasting under the red and white board and 8 points from the Frenchman bring the score to 8-24. The Allianz finds some ideas with Banks and Konate, Virtus continues to strike with precision from outside and closes the first quarter at 16-34. The guest percentages drop at the start of the second quarter, Trieste tries to stay in the match first by exploiting Delia then with the first bombs of his game scored by Grazulis and Banks which bring the hosts back to – 15 at 33-48. Time out Scariolo, Allianz tries to trigger his longs and manages to nibble something again by winning the second set 24-20. There is all of Weems’ talent in Virtus handling the shot. The American’s 14 points (4/4 of three) send back to the sender the attempts to return the team from Trieste with Segafredo in control on 53-71. The magic of Banks and the solidity of Konate and Grazulis build the 11-2 run that brings Allianz back to under the double figure of 64-73 at the end of the third quarter. Maximum effort from Trieste with the 79-83 scored by Davis’ first basket of the match at 3’40 “, Virtus grits his teeth in the most difficult moment and in the final stages finds the baskets from Cordinier’s talent and Jaiteh’s solidity scroll through the credits on the challenge.

Trieste: Banks 27, Grazulis 18, Delia 13

V. Bologna: Jaiteh 18, Weems 16, Cordinier 12 See also Basketball LeBron James raged for a grand game: 56 points, “I succeeded out of sheer despair”

Tortona-Pesaro 70-86

Pesaro goes smoothly and dominates by storming Tortona, in the second consecutive defeat and seemed a bit tired and not very lucid, with bad shooting percentages (including the 0/10 from three of the first half). Pesaro appears very concentrated, physical and fast and with few errors both in dribbling and shooting and ready to enter the game for a play off place. Remarkable performance by Jones, once again in double double, Macura and Daum undertone do not help Tortona. Delfino with two triples and an assist for Jones mark an excellent start for the guests, with the 2-8 in the first 2 ‘, the former Cain shortens to -2 but in the middle of the period a new triple from Moretti and Pesaro returns to +5. In Tortona the free throws are not enough and Pesaro takes off and ends the first quarter on a score of 11-22. 4/17 overall from the field for Derthona are a very bad percentage. The second period opens with Pesaro always at ease from three, Tortona tries to run more smoothly but the elastic is always between 10 and 13 points ahead of the Marche. In the final, the balance jumps with two free throws from Jones and a triple from Delfino on the siren (16 points in the first half) which give an advantage of 17 points, compared to a Derthona who scored 11/12 from 2 and above all has all 10 triples attempted wrong. Here you can read the key to the match, as well as some dubious referees’ whistles, but which do not change the subject. Third quarter even worse at the start for Derthona, with Pesaro reaching +17 ‘with Jones and Mejeris. Only at 27 ‘Tortona breaks the taboo from 3 with Sanders after 13 team attempts. Two points from Mascolo on the siren reduce the disappointment for Tortona who also loses the third quarter, against Pesaro who goes smoothly. In the final quarter, Tortona finds the offensive continuity with 16 points in the first half period, coming up to -11 with three triples from Filloy but, Jones then reaches 20 personal points and from the 16 points scored by Tortona in the fourth, he moves on to the 37th minute. new +16 guest that gives Pesaro success.

Tortona: Mascolo 13, Macura 12, Filloy 11

Pesaro: Jones 20, Delfino 19, Lamb, Mejeris, Zanotti 8 See also It starts with Qatar-Ecuador: the World Cup calendar

April 2, 2022 (change April 2, 2022 | 22:19)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Serie #Virtus #crushes #Trieste #Pesaro #breaks #Tortona