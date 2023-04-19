TRENTO-VERONA 69-70

Verona collects a precious victory with a view to salvation on the Trento field which now risks not making the playoffs. Balanced first half, with fast play and many exchanges of advantages: 24-23 for the hosts. The defensive intensity increases during the second quarter. Trento is lucid in stamping the card with Ladurner for the dunk of +4 (28-24) and is ferocious in punishing the guests on the counterattack with Udom’s three-point play. Then Lockett who in the space of sixty seconds burns the retina of the basket from long range on three occasions, pushing the Eagle ahead by ten (44-34). Upon returning from the changing rooms, Verona approaches with a proactive approach, putting together a lightning-fast 9-0 with Langevine and Anderson for -1 (45-44). The Trentino defense still falters hit by Cappelletti but Lockett takes care of giving oxygen back to him with the +1 jumper (47-46). Anderson gets up from three points for +4 and it’s still Lockett with the help of Spagnolo to rewrite the equal in the 27th minute. Verona is inspired and stings with Simon and Bortolani, putting their nose forward on 53-56. Trento holds up the impact and tightens the handles in defense, distributing the attacks on Flaccadori, Crawford and Udom who draw the new +4 in the 33rd minute (60-56). The reaction from Verona was not long in coming, arriving punctually with a possessed Anderson, protagonist of the new +4 guest. Forray’s triple of +3 (69-66) turns the situation around again and seems to freeze the result for Trento, but with water in his throat Verona reacts very well: Davis first and Simon then sign a counter pass and an away victory that restores the coach Ramagli’s team hopes of salvation. (Roberto Buffa)

Trent: Lockett 18, Flaccadori 13, Forray 11

Verona: Anderson 17, Simon 14, Davis and Johnson 8