Advances of the 10th day: Reyer in the last quarter recovers a -9. Gevi redeems itself after two knockouts in a row, Dinamo extends the positive streak

VENICE-BRESCIA 82-79

Venice rises again after 3 defeats in the championship, Brescia falls after 3 successes. De Nicolao and Brooks pilot Reyer to comeback with the support of Watt, instead Brescia shuts down in the last 8′ after having tasted success. Reyer still without captain Bramos, Magro instead has the last addition Nikolic, De Nicolao reaches 291 appearances in official matches in the orogranata, leaping to third place overall, behind Bramos and Tonut. Bubbly start by Watt who scores 9 of the first 14 points in Venice, but Brescia replies with the Cournooh-Odiase tandem (14-14). There is Nikolic’s debut with the guests who escape at the first siren (20-25). Magro’s quintet also flies to +7 (23-30), before collecting the 11-0 reyerino signed above all by De Nicolao and Tessitori (34-30). Della Valle interrupts Brescia’s fast from the line, then Gabriel takes the chair (12 points, 5 rebounds at the long interval) with Brescia at + 6 (38-44). Groove canceled by the triples of Willis and Spissu (44-44), a hook nullified by Gabriel’s invention on the siren (44-47). Breaking game always controlled by Brescia with Reyer who never manages to overtake (52-53, 58-59), Magro’s quintet finds heavy baskets from Moss (48-53) and Della Valle (58-64) capitalizing from the arc on a ball turnover by Watt. Brescia deludes itself that it has the match in hand (63-72) after Della Valle’s triple. Reyer triggers Eurocup defenses, immediate comeback (72-72), Gabriel gives away the last external advantage (72-75), then it’s a Venetian solo: Watt basket and free (75-75), double triple by Brooks and Spissu (81-75), it is the winning shoulder, Brescia must surrender (Michele Contessa)

Venice: Watts 18. Moraschini 12,

De Nicolao 11, Spissu 10

Brescia: Gabriel 15, Della Valle 14, Massinburg 13, Cournooh 13

Naples-Trento 69-58 — A Gevi in ​​full emergency, without Johnson and Stewart and returning from two consecutive defeats, returned to success (69-58) with Trento (out of Spanish) winning it in defense with a performance of great intensity and with 34 points from the Italian trio Uglietti, Zerini, Zanotti. Dolomiti Energia starts strong at Palabarbuto and is ahead 8-1 after 4′, Gevi shakes off with a timeout and gets back on 12-13 with Davis and Howard. The hosts pass in the 9th minute, then try to extend (25-17) in the 14th minute with triples from Zerini and Zanotti and a defensive aggressiveness that ensnares the Trentino attack (11 lost in the middle of the match for the guests) . At the first, inevitable decrease in intensity in Naples, however, Trento is back in the running: Flaccadori unlocks it from the arc, Grazulis and Atkins bring it back under and Lockett signs the new overtaking on 28-29. Seven consecutive points from Uglietti over the interval turn it around again (35-31 in the 22nd minute), then it's Howard with 6 points in a row to secure the 44-37 in the 26th minute but the Dolomites come back again this time, first with Crawford (44-42 in the 28th minute) and then with Udom (46-45 in the 29th minute). In the 32nd minute Gevi made a new escape attempt, with Zanotti signing the 54-48 from the corner, the local defense repelled the new attacks from Trentino and in the 36th minute it was the new maximum advantage for the locals (61-50). It lasts very little, Udom and Lockett open and close an 8-0 in less than a minute and in the 37th minute it's 61-58, all to be played. Williams opens the last 100" with a thundering dunk, Atkins misses the answer and Howard, at 1'04, puts in an incredible triple for the new Neapolitan draw. It's the right one, Flaccadori is still wrong on the overturning and Davis closes it on 69-58. (Leonardo Balletta)

Naples: Howard 16, Uglietti 15, Zanotti 13.

Trent: Flaccadori 14, Udom and Lockett 10.

Tortona-Sassari 79-82 — A balanced match decided by the episodes allows Sassari to extend the positive series and sees Tortona come out beaten from the home field for the first time. The first triple is by Daum, imitated by Christon in the 1′ lap, for +5 but the 3-point shot won't be a decisive variable, due to the excellent defense on the perimeter which limits open shots on both sides. In the end the inertia changes, with Dowe first by 2 points and then by 3 to put Sassari on +5, 21-16, on which the first quarter closes. Between the two quarters, Tortona doesn't score for 2'20", the Sardinians go up to +7. A phase follows in which Derthona scores many free throws, but Sassari recovers by making a basket. Thus it happens in sequence 3 free throws by Filloy and a basket by Treier, 2 free throws by Ssverini and Diop scores, two free throws by Candi and a triple by Bendzius. However, Sassari indulged too much in the foul, bonus already in the 17th minute. Harper takes advantage of it, and with two pairs of free throws Macura puts Tortona ahead, 36-35, to within 1 and in the 28th minute. Bucchi's team, without a pivot, is in any case very attentive to the defense on the perimeter to prevent the black and whites from entering the area. It closes on 38-40. Two free throws and a triple by Robinson and two free throws by Bednzius for Macura's unsportsmanlike move put Sassari up 9 after 2′ in the third quarter. Tortona makes an 8-0 break in one minute and equalizes 2′ from the end of the quarter. The fourth ends 59-60 and a very uncertain final is being prepared, with continuous counter-overtaking and both teams entering the opposite area more easily in this final. The fouls decide: Filloy commits his 5th personal and Jones makes 2 free throws, Macura has 2 on Jones' 5th foul but scores only one, Harper commits a foul on Robinson who scores 79-82 with 13" remaining , Tortona has the ball in hand, shoots four 3s without success and Sassari wins the match. (Stefano Brocchetti)

Tortona (Christon and Harper 14, Severini 11).

Sassari (Robinson 16, Dowe 13, Kruslin and Bendzius 12).

December 10, 2022 (change December 10, 2022 | 22:51)

