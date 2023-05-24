Serie A TV rights, free-to-air game on Saturday night? Canale 5, Rai and TV8 ready to score

One more year and tv rights could change on the front of A league. Next season will see again Dazn with 10 matches, 7 of which are exclusive and 3 are co-exclusive with Sky. Then, from 2024/2025 maybe the scheme will change. In the past few hours, the Football League has published the announcement which could reach up to 2029 (8 different packages, each modular over 3, 4 or 5 years), with the aim of bringing a figure around one billion in revenue (and with the risk for the fans who wanted to see the whole Serie A of having to subscribe to two pay season tickets…). There is even the hypothesis of a series A divided in half: 5 matches on one channel and 5 on the other but with three days – straddling the holidays – which would see all 10 matches exclusively on one platform.

Alternatives? The transfer of TV rights to an advisor (complicated hypothesis) who would subsequently resell them with another tender or the creation of a Lega channel that has been talked about for years and years without ever reaching a concrete result.

Many hypotheses in the field and potential buyers of TV rights (Dazn, Sky, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Infinity), but one of the warmest suggestions tells that al there could be a free-to-air match on Saturday night. So 9 pay games and one free. It would be an epochal turning point. Where? Rai, Channel 5, TV8… Potentially the game is open ei Auditel data of this season – not only the Milan-Inter derbies or the matches of the Italian teams in the Champions League, but also the Italian Cup – make it clear how disruptive the Serie A match unencrypted in terms of TV ratings (and advertising sales linked to matches) on a hypothetical Saturday night.

And Mediaset just in these hours let it be known that it will take the field for the TV rights of Serie A. Logical to think that he will do it on the pay front (Infinity is a ‘run-in machine’ by the Champions League), but even more logical to believe that he will have a particularly interested eye especially on the free-to-air match…

Serie A TV rights, Mediaset: “We will make an offer with a rational approach”

Mediaset has announced that it will participate in the auction for the Serie A football television rights for the seasons from 2024-2025 onwards. “We will make an offer, but as always with a rational approach,” said Marco Giordani, chief financial officer of Mfe-Mediase. “We are well aware that football rights are rather ‘charged’ and therefore we will make offers in a rational way”added Giordani himself in the conference call with financial analysts on the results of the first quarter of the year. “We don’t need football under any conditions: we can sustain our business even without football and we maintain this ‘opportunistic’ approach both in Italy and in Spain,” concluded Giordani.

