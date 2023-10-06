Oaktree proposes 1 billion euros per year for the creation of the Lega Serie A channel

The US fund Oaktreealready known for having granted a loan of 275 million euros to Suning and the Zhang family, Inter’s majority shareholder, proposed an offer which could change Italian football forever: the creation of an official Lega Serie A television channel.

The news, revealed by Bloomberg and now on the lips of all football fans, has aroused great curiosity. As reported by Il Sole 24 Ore, Oaktree’s offer includes a guaranteed minimum payment of 950 million euros for the first year, with a slight decrease over the following 14 years. The advertising revenue, which is estimated to exceed 70 million euros per year, will remain in the coffers of the Lega Serie A.

But what makes this offer so extraordinary? Oaktree has declared its intention to create and distribute a television channel dedicated exclusively to the Italian championship. In other words, iThe US fund wants to finance the official channel, putting an end to the era of private television networks as intermediaries between football and fans. With this proposal, fans could enjoy Serie A matches directly via the League’s official channel.

According to Bloomberg, Oaktree would have offered a guaranteed 1 billion euros per season for the creation of the channel, with the possibility of extending the agreement for up to 10 years.

TV negotiations in the balance for the 2024/2025 season

The future of Italian football television rights is in question while Lega Serie A and Dazn, Sky and Mediaset meet for negotiations for the 2024/2025 season. However, the initial offers appear disappointing, stopping at around €880 million per year for five years, below Serie A’s targets of one billion euros per year. The meeting on 9 October will decide the fate of TV rights and the financial future of Italian football. It remains to be seen whether a satisfactory agreement will be reached or whether expectations will need to be reassessed in light of the challenges of the evolving television market.

