Serie A, Lega Calcio crazy idea: buy Sky

Does the Serie A Football League want to buy Sky? While a meeting of the clubs is scheduled – with the next auction for TV rights (the current three-year tender, which assigned 10 matches to Dazn of which 7 exclusively and 3 together with Skyeach round expires at the end of next season) and the negotiations with the investment funds and banks that have offered to finance Italian football – an idea emerges: to make an offer to take Sky Italia and set up a proprietary television platform of Serie A. This would allow the League not to start from scratch with the creation of a thematic channel.

Lega Serie A, the hypothesis of an assault on Sky

But we are still in the realm of suggestions, CEO Luigi De Siervo is expected to propose the ideaa convincing economic offer should be set up e Comcast it is by no means obvious that he will sit down at the negotiating table. In addition, would Lega Serie A be ready to take over just Sky Sport or the whole package (together with some industrial partners)? However it is a plan that, even if it had the green light, is medium-term, with the assembly of the Confindustria del football which should call the tender in the coming months, possibly inviting the big banks to send financing proposals for the purchase. So the Lega Serie A should appoint one or more consultants to evaluate the offers and put pressure on Comcast.

