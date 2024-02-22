Lazio made up for Sunday's defeat at home against Bologna and returned to victory with a 2-0 win against Torino in the second half of the 21st matchday of the Serie A. Goals from Guendouzi in the 50th minute and Cataldi in the 56th minute decided the match. In the standings the Biancocelesti are seventh with 40 points, the Granata ninth together with Napoli on 36.

The guests ended the match with ten men for Gila's second yellow card expulsion. The Granata dominated in the first half without finding the way to the net and the Biancocelesti hit them at the start of the second half, gaining three precious points that keep them in the running for Europe. In the standings, the Romans are in seventh position with 40 points, one less than Roma and 5 less than fourth-placed Atalanta and Bologna. The Granata, however, remain stuck at 36 in ninth position together with Napoli.

Torino started strong and in the 4th minute came very close to taking the lead, Bellanova digs to the right and puts a tense ball in the middle, a volleyed conclusion for Sanabria who hits the post squarely. In the 20th minute Lazio's first shot on goal with Immobile, well saved by Milinkovic Savic. In the 22nd minute Lazaro's cross from the left goes to Vlasic's head: the ball goes high over the crossbar. In the 34th minute Bellanova breaks through to the right and puts in a nice cross for Zapata's head but the Colombian shoots wide. Three minutes pass and the hosts are dangerous again, again the usual Bellanova gains the goal and puts another ball at the near post, shot by Vlasic and Provedel saves him. In the 42nd minute Vlasic's volley: the ball, crushed to the ground, goes over the crossbar. The last opportunity of the first half was once again a great opportunity with a header by Masina from a corner that went just wide.

Torino immediately also started the second half, another ball from Bellanova for Zapata who kicked with first intention but missed the target in the 4th minute. A minute passes and on the first real chance of the match Lazio takes the lead with Guendouzi. The Frenchman collects a ball coming from the left and beats Milinkovic-Savic with a diagonal shot. The second goal arrives in the 11th minute. Guendouzi puts it in the middle, Luis Alberto serves Cataldi who passes Milinkovic-Savic with a precise low shot. The doubling cuts off Toro who is unable to pose a threat near Provedel. In the 34th minute the guests were left with ten men due to the expulsion of Gila who received two yellow cards in less than a quarter of an hour. In the 41st minute Ricci has the opportunity to reopen the match but shoots wide from an excellent position, frustrating a good pass from Vlasic.