TREVISO-TRIESTE 88-94 Trieste closes the first round in the best possible way by conquering Palaverde at the end of a convincing match, which patiently saw her go on to conquer the leading role minute by minute.

Treviso starts well, forgetting the European efforts of the Champions that will be felt later on: ready go and Menetti’s boys immediately gain a double-digit advantage (12-2), which Trieste gradually mends thanks in particular to two bombs by Mian, all first quarter internal with a high score overall: 25-24. Overflowing Jones with 13 points in 10 ‘. In the second quarter Ciani’s team enters the field better, impacts immediately and manages to prevent the Treviso players from trying to take off again. Trieste never puts its head forward, but thanks to a more prolific second unit (9-16) it always manages to stay in contact until 45-40 on the 20th. The long run by the Giulians ends after 2 ‘of the third quarter, when a three-point game by Delia gives the guest the first advantage (47-48). Treviso lowers its percentages and hands over the inertia in the hands of Trieste, which sees Banks as the charismatic driver. However, Sokolowski and Disma achieved a total of five triples, absolutely fundamental to buffer the constant increase in Trieste’s confidence and inertia: a godsend for Menetti, who without the spoils of the Eastern tandem would have seen his team collapse. Partial of the third quarter 19-27, total 64-67. In the last 10 ‘Trieste is good at definitively taking the reins of the game. The gap is a push and pull between the two possessions and the double digits but it is always solid: the guests make all the baskets necessary to extinguish the hopes of Treviso in the bud and arrive at the decisive phase with more energy to be able to field.

Treviso: Dimsa 20, Jones 19, Sokolowski 15, Imbrò 10

Trieste: Delia 23, Banks 19, Mian 12, Davis 10