For the first time in history Tortona is promoted to Serie A. The Piedmontese team won the decisive game-5 in Turin 75-74, thanks to 20 points from Bruno Mascolo and 17 from Jamarr Sanders, author of the free throws of the overtaking at 1 ”07 from the conclusion. Tortona recovered throughout the series and also in the fifth game which began with an 8-0 win for Turin. In the first quarter the home team also reached a 12-point advantage (22-10) and then recovered and reached 34 equal to the 16 ‘. With Alessandro Cappelletti, 22 points and 7 assists, Torino led by six points at the start of the last quarter, before the final sprint. Tortona, coached by Marco Ramondino, is the second promoted after Naples. In recent seasons, not having a sports hall with sufficient capacity, he had to play in Voghera, in Lombardy. Beniamino Gavio’s company, an entrepreneur in the motorway sector, is building the new plant in a sports citadel.