Tortona goes to Verona with an overwhelming second half (36-64) which condemns coach Ramagli’s freshman to a defeat with a 22-point gap (80-102) which does not reflect what the field said. Tortona made use of the physical differential and the deeper bench, with Christon in great shape, thus consolidating third place in the standings, while the Venetians remain in last place, still crowded waiting for the two direct clashes scheduled for tomorrow.

VERONA-TORTONA 80-102

Piemontesi confidently ahead in the opening quarter, then Verona turns the game around with a partial 30-13 in the second quarter, driven by Anderson’s triples and a much more intense defense (41-36 in the 18th minute). In the second half, the last home advantage was 49-47, a triple from Macura brought Ramondino’s team forward who, after the last match from La Scala (51-51), always remained in command, drawing important points even from the bench. In the last quarter Derthona extends with a break 2-16 and closes the match well in advance, bringing six players into double figures. For Ramagli a good contribution also from Johnson and the newcomer Bortolani, however the US couple Holman-Sanders still remains a question mark.